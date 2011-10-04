Enbridge says Bakken rail oil is "the Wild West"

* Enbridge sees rail scramble in Bakken
* Company is building out its pipeline capacity in field
* Tank cars hard to come by, long term leases asked for
By Scott Haggett
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 4 The rush to ship oil by
rail from North Dakota's prolific Bakken field has created a
"Wild West" situation as producers scramble to move their
product to market, an executive at pipeline operator Enbridge
Inc (ENB.TO) said on Tuesday.
Steve Wuori, head of liquids pipelines at Canada's No. 2
pipeline company, said pipeline and rail infrastructure has yet
to catch up to booming production in the prolific oil-shale
field, creating some dangerous situations.
"It's the Wild West out there at the moment," said Wuori at
a company-sponsored investment presentation. "I hear stories of
railcars being loaded by men standing on top of the railcar
holding the hose, with a 55-gallon drum cut in half for their
firewater protection system. It is a real, real Wild West,
cowboy type of thing that's going on as people scramble to get
crude onto rail in any possible way they can."
Rising from almost nothing a few years ago, production from
the Bakken field topped 420,000 barrels a day in July and Wuori
estimates that current pipeline capacity in the region can
handle less than half that output.
Without access to pipelines, producers are hiring rail tank
cars to haul their oil to market. As well, shipping by rail
lets producers avoid the lower-value Midwest refining market
and ship to regions where higher prices are on offer.
"There's a tremendous enthusiasm for rail," Wuori said. "It
is clearly a force to contend with when it comes to movements
of crude in areas where pipelines are nonexistent or are
constrained. We have Bakken crude showing up in Philadelphia,
... in St. James, Louisiana, and New Orleans."
Enbridge is operating a rail-access program in the Bakken
while it works to ramp up its own pipeline capacity in the
region. A project to loop its existing North Dakota system will
add nearly 150,000 bpd of new capacity while other projects
will add an additional 145,000 bpd of additional space. However
those projects are still two years away.
While pipeline space is being demanded, producers are
looking for access to a limited supply of tank cars. Wuori said
terms are getting tight, with owners of the hard-to-come-by
tank cars demanding long-term commitments.
"We're finding that the railcar companies are actually
demanding long-term contracts," Wuori said. "Who would ever
have thought such a thing a few years ago."
Indeed, GATX Corp GMT.N, one of the largest railcar
leasing companies, said it is only leasing out tank cars to
creditworthy customers willing to commit to long lease periods.
It said only a few hundred of its fleet of 30,000 gallon tank
cars are currently being used to transport Bakken oil.
"We're watching that market pretty carefully," said
Jennifer Van Aken, a spokeswoman for the company. "We only have
a couple of hundred cars in that (Bakken ) service right now,
just because it does feel a little bit speculative in nature."