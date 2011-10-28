UPDATE 2-Enbridge plans more Bakken pipeline capacity

* Company responds to growing production forecasts

HOUSTON, Oct 28 Enbridge Energy Partners LP (EEP.N) plans to add 100,000 barrels per day to its pipeline capacity in the rapidly growing Bakken shale oil-producing region of North Dakota, a news release said Friday.

The addition of pipeline capacity, storage tanks and truck terminal capacity in western North Dakota will cost about $90 million and be in service by early 2013, the release said.

The project, dubbed Bakken Access Program, builds on the company's 2011 Bakken Expansion Program, designed to add 120,000 bpd capacity, the release said.

When the latest project is finished, Enbridge will have capacity to handle 330,000 bpd in the Bakken and Three Forks region, a company spokeswoman said by email.

"Production forecasts from the prolific Bakken and Three Forks formations have recently doubled, accompanied by a corresponding increase in drilling capacity," said EEP president Mark Maki.

The project is intended to help Enbridge offer competitive transportation options to customers in that region, Maki said. (Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by Marguerita Choy)