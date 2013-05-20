Enbridge to take Bakken crude with sulfide gas, with advance notice

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 20 Enbridge Energy Partners
, which had threatened to close an oil rail loading
terminal in North Dakota unless the content of potentially
deadly sulfide gas in Bakken crude shipments was reduced, now
says it will accept shipments of the crude if it is notified in
advance.
In a government filing late on Friday, Enbridge said it
will accept the crude shipments with advance notice, if it can
safely accommodate the oil.
But Enbridge also said in the filing that should it receive
crude with sulfide gas levels of greater than 5 ppm without its
prior approval, it "reserves the right to shut down such
injection facility and may seek reimbursement for any damages
caused by the unauthorized delivery."
An Enbridge spokesperson was not immediately available for
comment.
Enbridge's filing was a response to Plains Marketing, which
ships oil on Enbridge's pipeline. Plains, part of Plains All
American Pipeline LP, filed an objection with the U.S.
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) after Enbridge had
sought to limit the sulfide gas content in the crude.
"Shippers must contact Enbridge at least three business days
before the delivery of high H2S crude oil into the system,"
Enbridge said in the Friday filing.
On May 8, Enbridge had filed a request with FERC to restrict
the amount of sulfide gas in crude delivered as soon as the next
day.
That request came three days after a very large
concentration of the gas was discovered in a tank at its 80,000
barrels per day crude rail terminal Berthold, North Dakota.
In small doses, hydrogen sulfide will irritate eyes, nose
and throat. But the company said it found 1,200 ppm (parts per
million) in one of its tanks.
"Exposure at 50 ppm or above could cause shock, convulsions,
coma or death," Enbridge said in a May 14 filing in response to
Plains, noting that at levels above 200 ppm, "respiratory
failure can occur within seconds after only a few inhalations."
The company sought permission from FERC to limit the amount
of the harmful gas in the delivered crude to 5 ppm.