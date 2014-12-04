REFILE-BRIEF-Enbridge 2015 adj earnings guidance C$2.05-C$2.35

(Refiles to fix currency in headline)

Dec 3 Dec 3 Enbridge Inc : * Announces 33% dividend increase, financial restructuring plans, revised

payout policy and 2015 adjusted earnings guidance * Parallel U.S. restructuring plan under consideration * Says plans to transfer Canadian liquids pipelines business to Enbridge Income

Fund * Says 2015 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.05 to $2.35 * Says quarterly common share dividend will increase 33% to $0.465 per share * Says board of directors has approved a revised dividend payout policy range of 75% to 85% of adjusted earnings * Under revised dividend payout policy, co's aggregate 2014-2018 dividend payout is expected to increase by approximately $1.5 billion * In total, an aggregate of $17 billion of combined carrying value of assets are to be transferred to eif under the planned restructuring * Says anticipates that it will be able to meet its reduced equity funding requirements through preferred share issuances * FY 2015 earnings per share view C$2.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * All figures in C$ * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)