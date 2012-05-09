Enbridge says interested in Capline reversal

BRIEF-Where Food Comes From Q4 rev rose 9 pct to $3 mln
* Q4 revenue rose 9 percent to $3.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta May 9 Enbridge Inc said it may be interested in participating in reversing the Capline pipeline that now takes crude oil from Louisiana to southern Illinois.
Enbridge Chief Executive Pat Daniel said on a Wednesday conference call that while issues remain about where the refineries served by the pipeline would get their crude if the line were reversed, a reversal could help move Canadian crude to refineries on the Gulf of Mexico's eastern coast.
* Q4 revenue rose 9 percent to $3.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AAON reports record revenue and earnings for 2016 despite a slump in fourth quarter results
* Integra LifeSciences reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and updates 2017 full-year guidance