Enbridge says interested in Capline reversal

CALGARY, Alberta May 9 Enbridge Inc said it may be interested in participating in reversing the Capline pipeline that now takes crude oil from Louisiana to southern Illinois.

Enbridge Chief Executive Pat Daniel said on a Wednesday conference call that while issues remain about where the refineries served by the pipeline would get their crude if the line were reversed, a reversal could help move Canadian crude to refineries on the Gulf of Mexico's eastern coast.

