Enbridge announces CEO succession plan

BRIEF-Fairfax India Holdings says book value of $10.25.shr for the yr ended Dec 31 2016
* Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016
TORONTO Feb 27 Enbridge Inc said on Monday President and Chief Executive Patrick Daniel will retire later this year and the pipeline operator has named Al Monaco, who heads the company's gas pipeline business, as his successor.
Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge said Monaco will join the company's board and take on the role of president, effective immediately. Daniel, who joined Enbridge three decades ago, will remain CEO and a member of the board until his retirement.
* ECHELON INSURANCE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2016 ANNUAL RESULTS
* On February 10, co's unit entered into a loan and security agreement with Western Alliance Bank - SEC Filing