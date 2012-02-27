版本:
Enbridge announces CEO succession plan

TORONTO Feb 27 Enbridge Inc said on Monday President and Chief Executive Patrick Daniel will retire later this year and the pipeline operator has named Al Monaco, who heads the company's gas pipeline business, as his successor.

Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge said Monaco will join the company's board and take on the role of president, effective immediately. Daniel, who joined Enbridge three decades ago, will remain CEO and a member of the board until his retirement.

