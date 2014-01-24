版本:
Enbridge says permit for Alberta Clipper expansion likely delayed

Jan 23 Enbridge Inc Chief Executive Al Monaco said on Thursday that an amendment to the Presidential Permit for its Alberta Clipper pipeline, which the company needs to expand the line's capacity, will likely be delayed past a previous target of mid-2014.

"Whereas we had assumed we could get that permit for the (first) phase to move forward in the first, or I guess by mid-year - we now think that's going to be later," Monaco said at a conference in Whistler, British Columbia.

He did not give a new timeline for permitting.
