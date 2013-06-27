Enbridge sells C$700 mln notes in two parts

June 27 Enbridge Inc on Thursday sold C$700 million ($667 million) of debt in two parts, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The sale included C$450 million ($429 million) of 3.94 percent medium term notes due June 30, 2023, which were priced at par to yield 150.4 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The sale also included C$250 million ($238 million) in a reopening of an existing medium term note issue due Aug. 27, 2042. The 4.24 percent notes were priced at 92.824 to yield 4.694 percent or 178 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Royal Bank of Canada, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and HSBC were the bookrunning managers of the sale.