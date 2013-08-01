Enbridge to unlock up to 300,000 bpd of capacity on mainline system

CALGARY, Alberta Aug 1 Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline company, said on Thursday it was working towards unlocking 200,000-300,000 barrels per day of available capacity on its mainline system as pressure restrictions and other inefficiencies are removed.

"There's probably 200,000 or 300,000 barrels a day of available capacity if you unlock everything with pressure restriction lifting and better utilization and so on. That is the goal that we are working towards," said Enbridge Chief Financial Officer Richard Bird in a second quarter earnings call.

Enbridge's pipelines carry the bulk of the 2.5 million barrels of oil that Canada sends daily to the United States. The company is seeking to expand its mainline system, the main artery for crude shipments to the U.S. Midwest.