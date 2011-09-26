UPDATE 1-Enbridge Energy ups spill cost estimate by 20 pct

(Follows alerts)

Sept 26 Oil and gas pipeline operator Enbridge Energy Partners said the cost to clean up a pipeline spill last year in Michigan is expected to increase by 20 percent.

The partnership, the U.S. affiliate of Canadian pipeline company Enbridge Inc , said in a regulatory filing on Monday that it had earlier expected the cost to be $585 million.

More than 20,000 barrels of oil leaked into a Michigan river system when Enbridge's Line 6B ruptured on July 26, closing the line for nine weeks.

The company said the expected increase includes only the gross costs before insurance recoveries and not fines and penalties.

The partnership said it anticipates the new estimate to exceed Enbridge Inc's $650 million insurance coverage. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)