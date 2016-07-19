版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三 01:12 BJT

U.S. to make announcement related to Enbridge spills

WASHINGTON, July 19 U.S. Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency said they would make a "major announcement" related to the 2010 Enbridge oil spills on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The Enbridge spills were in Marshall, Michigan and Romeoville, Illinois. (Reporting by Washington newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐