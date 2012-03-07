Enbridge still sees Thursday restart for Line 64

CALGARY, Alberta, March 7 Enbridge Inc still expects to restart the remaining segment of a damaged U.S. Midwest oil pipeline on Thursday, but the company's Canadian oil export system may still face slowed volumes or even outages to manage volumes, a spokeswoman said.

The 318,000 barrel a day Line 64 has been shut since a deadly vehicle accident on Saturday damaged an above-ground section of the line near New Lenox, Illinois. The westernmost part of the same segment, Line 14, resumed operations on Tuesday.