Canadian oil in Asia won't raise Middle East ire -witness

| CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 17
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 17 Asian oil markets
should easily absorb the half million barrels per day they would
get via Enbridge Inc's proposed Northern Gateway
pipeline in Canada, raising little ire among traditional Middle
East suppliers, an energy market expert said on Monday.
Volumes that would flow through Enbridge's proposed C$6
billion ($6.2 billion) pipeline to Canada's West Coast, for
shipment across the Pacific, are not large enough to shock
Chinese and other northern Asian markets, Neil Earnest, a
witness for Enbridge, said at public hearings in Edmonton into
the contentious project.
Northern Gateway has been touted as a way for Western
Canadian oil producers to garner higher returns for their
production, which is now priced against a discounted North
American benchmark in glutted U.S. Midwest markets. It faces
stiff opposition from environmentalists and several British
Columbia native groups.
"In the context of the global crude markets, Northern
Gateway is a fairly small project. I don't think you'll see a
dramatic reaction on the part of the Mideast crude producers,"
said Earnest, vice-president of Muse Stancil, a Dallas-based
consultancy that authored a report for Enbridge into Gateway's
expected market impact as part of its regulatory application.
"Certainly we didn't see any particular reaction when the
Russians started pushing more crude into this particular
market."
Northern Gateway would open up lucrative new markets for
525,000 barrels per day of Canada's oil sands-derived crude, but
Earnest stressed that it would not alter global crude supplies.
Some shipments that may now reach Asian refineries would find
their way to new markets in other parts of the world, he said in
response to questioning by British Columbia-based intervenor
Terry Vulcano.
"To the extent that the Canadian crude producers, or
generally Canada, ships more crude oil to northeast Asia, and
lowering demand for Mid-East crudes, perhaps, in northeast Asia,
that simultaneously means that somewhere else in the world -
quite likely North America - there will be another half million
barrels a day of imports," he said.
"The globe will rebalance, but we're not changing global
crude supply. The Saudis and others will recognize that."
The current phase of the hearings into the 1,177-km
(731-mile) pipeline across the Rockies, before a federal Joint
Review Panel, are delving into the financial aspects and
economic benefits. At times, questioners discourse departed into
other issues, such as the environment, prompting panel
Chairwoman Sheila Leggett to sternly guide the questioners back
on track.
The Edmonton proceedings represent the first time since the
hearings began in January that Enbridge has had the chance to
make its own case for the development, a key part of a strategy
to diversify oil markets and forge greater energy trade ties
with China and other Asian countries.
The other portion is inviting more Asian investment into the
country, as shown by CNOOC Ltd's $15.1 billion bid for
Calgary-based Nexen Inc, an oil sands producer.
Vulcano asked Earnest if he believed that Middle East oil
producers would take steps to remain competitive against
incursions into the northern Asian market, where imports
averaged 12.16 million bpd in 2010.
Earnest said those producers would do what they could to
protect their financial returns, and that would likely mean
shifting the displaced volumes to other markets, likely those in
the Atlantic basin.