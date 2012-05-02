UPDATE 1-Enbridge takes writedown on New Brunswick gas unit

CALGARY, Alberta May 2 Enbridge Inc
said on Wednesday it will take a C$262 million ($265 million)
after tax charge on value of its New Brunswick gas-distribution
unit after the provincial government cut the rates the company
can charge consumers.
Enbridge, Canada's No. 2 pipeline company and its largest
gas distributor, said the rates that came into effect on April
16 cut the value of its C$460 million investment in the
province.
New Brunswick's government moved to limit rates because, it
claimed, the province's consumers are now paying among the
highest natural gas rates in North America and have not
benefited from decade-low prices for the fuel because prices are
tied to alternative fuels like heating oil.
Enbridge shares fell 35 Canadian cents to C$40.94 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday