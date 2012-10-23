版本:
2012年 10月 24日

Enbridge rations capacity on U.S. oil pipelines

CALGARY, Alberta Oct 23 Enbridge Inc said on Tuesday it will ration capacity on several of its U.S. Midwest oil pipelines in November after nominations from its shippers exceeded capacity.

Enbridge, whose pipelines carry most Canadian crude exports to the United States, said its Line 5 is apportioned by 17 percent; Lines 6A, 62, and 64 are apportioned by 15 percent; and 6B is apportioned by 8 percent.

