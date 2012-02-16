Enbridge finds small pipeline leak in Mich -report

TORONTO Feb 16 Enbridge Inc said it has discovered a small leak in an oil pipeline in the northern Lower Peninsula region of Michigan, according to a report on Thursday.

A local television report, cited by the Associated Press, said damage to the pipeline was discovered Tuesday in a section near the community of Sterling, about 150 kilometres northeast of Lansing, Michigan.

According to the AP report, Calgary-based Enbridge said crews found the leak after discovering oil in the soil. The cleanup at the site is expected to be swift, according to the report.

Enbridge was responsible for a 2010 pipeline rupture that spilled more than three million-litres of oil in southern Michigan.