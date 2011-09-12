UPDATE 1-Enbridge to twin its Athabasca oil sands pipeline

* Twinning regional oil sands pipeline
* New line to carry 450,000 bpd, expandable to 800,000 bpd
* In service in early 2015
* Shares drop 1 pct
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 12 Enbridge Inc
(ENB.TO), Canada's No. 2 pipeline company, said on Monday it
will spend C$1.2 billion ($1.2 billion) to twin its Athabasca
regional pipeline, which serves oil sands projects in northern
Alberta.
Enbridge will build a new 450,000 barrel per day pipeline
along the same right of way as its existing Athabasca line,
which is currently being expanded carry 570,000 bpd.
The new line, to be built so it can be boosted to handle as
much as 800,000 bpd, will run 345 kilometers (215 miles) from
Kirby Lake to the storage hub at Hardisty, Alberta, to serve
burgeoning production from the Kirby region, about 275
kilometers (170 miles) northeast of Edmonton. Construction is
expected to be complete in early 2015.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO), Cenovus Energy Inc
(CVE.TO), Devon Energy Corp (DVN.N) and others are expanding
thermal oil sands projects - where steam is pumped in the
ground to liquefy tarry bitumen - in the region.
The tar sands of northern Alberta are the world's third
largest oil reserve. Production from the region is expected to
rise to 2.1 million bpd by 2015 from about 1.5 million bpd
currently, with much of the growth slated to come from thermal
projects rather than expensive, large-scale oil sands mines.
Though the expansion is subject to regulatory approval,
Enbridge spokeswoman Gina Jordan said in an email that
construction is expected to begin in late 2013 or early 2014
and that the company's customers are expected to have
sufficient supply to fill the new line.
Including its plans to twin the Athabasca line, Enbridge
has committed C$3.6 billion to expanding its regional oil sands
pipeline system to handle rising production.
Enbridge shares were down 32 Canadian cents at C$31.53
early on Monday afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett and Maneesha Tiwari; editing by
Peter Galloway)