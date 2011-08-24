UPDATE 2-Enbridge, shippers agree on Northern Gateway terms

* Agreements fully subscribe for long-term service

* Step supports regulatory application

* Pipeline faces opposition from native groups (New throughout with analyst comment, details)

By Jeffrey Jones

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 24 Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) said on Wednesday would-be shippers have agreed to terms for moving oil on its C$5.5 billion ($5.6 billion) Northern Gateway pipeline to Canada's West Coast, a big commercial step for a project facing stiff opposition from native groups.

Enbridge did not name the companies that have agreed to long-term shipping deals on Northern Gateway, a line aimed at opening up new crude markets for Canada's vast oil sands region in northern Alberta, but it said they included producers as well as players in Asian markets.

The company, whose pipelines carry the bulk of Canadian oil exports to the United States, filed the agreements with the National Energy Board, which is scheduled to start hearings on Northern Gateway in January.

The step is important as it supports the regulatory application by setting out the terms under which the pipeline will operate and generate a planned 12 percent return, FirstEnergy Capital Corp analyst Steven Paget said.

However, he is not ready to slot Northern Gateway into his detailed financial outlook for Enbridge.

"Because of the opposition to this, I expect to wait on the Joint Review Panel decision before adding this to my earnings estimates," Paget said.

Northern Gateway would move 525,000 barrels of oil a day 1,177 km (731 miles) to the port of Kitimat, British Columbia, where it would be loaded onto tankers and shipped to markets across the Pacific.

An adjacent line would carry condensate, a light hydrocarbon used to blend with heavy crude so it can flow easily in pipelines, back to Alberta.

Several companies, including China's Sinopec Corp (600028.SS), are already putting up C$250 million to fund the development through the regulatory stage.

Canada's Conservative government sees Northern Gateway and TransCanada Corp's (TRP.TO) Keystone XL pipeline to Texas as key parts of a national energy strategy that would maximize the economic benefits of the oil sands, the world's third-largest source of crude.

Enbridge said the project would boost returns for oil sands producers by allowing the supply to be priced against higher-value world crudes rather than landlocked North American oil.

However, several aboriginal groups in British Columbia are strongly opposed to the plan, saying it would endanger their local environment. Enbridge touts the development as safe to western lands and the coast, which would see sharply increased tanker traffic.

In July, a coalition of native leaders, known as the Yinka Dene Alliance, blasted Canada's natural resources minister for voicing support for the project in remarks they said appeared to prejudge the regulatory outcome.

Their lands make up about a quarter of the proposed Northern Gateway route.

The groups have turned down Enbridge's offers of equity stakes in the pipeline, as well as community development money, saying they do not want it to be built under any terms.

Environmental groups have also seized on Northern Gateway and Keystone XL as projects that will drive more development in the oil sands region, whose crude production emits more carbon dioxide than conventional oil.

Enbridge shares were up 10 Canadian cents at C$31.62 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Additional reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; editing by Rob Wilson)