UPDATE 2-Enbridge Q3 beats estimates, sees strong finish to year

Nov 9 Canada's second-largest pipeline operator
Enbridge Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly
profit as it transported more crude across its network of
pipelines, and said its adjusted profit for the year could edge
past its own estimates.
"We are now trending to finish the year near or slightly
above the top end of our adjusted earnings per share guidance
range of C$1.38 to C$1.48," Chief Executive Patrick Daniel said
in a statement.
The company said its Canadian Mainline, the main pipeline
network for Canadian oil exports to the United States,
transported 2.3 million barrels of liquid per day, up 7 percent
from last year.
Enbridge, which is seeking approval for a C$5.5 billion
pipeline to move oil sands-derived crude to Canada's West Coast,
earned C$4 million ($3.9 million), or 1 Canadian cent a share,
For the third quarter, down from C$157 million, or 21 Canadian
cent a share, a year ago.
Excluding unusual items, earnings rose 23 percent to C$241
million, or 32 Canadian cents a share.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 28
Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Regulatory hearings into Enbridge's Northern Gateway
pipeline, which would allow Canadian crude to be shipped to
Asia, are due to start in January. Environmental and aboriginal
groups have opposed the proposal.
Enbridge shares closed at C$35.35 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Tuesday. They are up about a fourth this year.
($1 = 1.014 Canadian Dollars)
