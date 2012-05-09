Enbridge net profit falls on derivative losses

BRIEF-Where Food Comes From Q4 rev rose 9 pct to $3 mln
* Q4 revenue rose 9 percent to $3.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Enbridge Inc's first-quarter net profit fell 27 percent as Canada's second-largest pipeline company incurred losses from the revaluation of financial derivatives.
Net income fell to C$264 million, or 34 Canadian cents per share, from C$364 million, or 48 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
Adjusted income rose to C$376 million, or 50 Canadian cents per share, from C$330 million, or 44 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
* AAON reports record revenue and earnings for 2016 despite a slump in fourth quarter results
* Integra LifeSciences reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and updates 2017 full-year guidance