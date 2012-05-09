版本:
Enbridge net profit falls on derivative losses

Enbridge Inc's first-quarter net profit fell 27 percent as Canada's second-largest pipeline company incurred losses from the revaluation of financial derivatives.

Net income fell to C$264 million, or 34 Canadian cents per share, from C$364 million, or 48 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Adjusted income rose to C$376 million, or 50 Canadian cents per share, from C$330 million, or 44 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

