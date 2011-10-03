UPDATE 1-Enbridge to expand Wisconsin to Ontario oil line

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
* Adding 50,000 bpd capacity to Line 5
* Expansion to accommodate Bakken crude
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 3 Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) said on Monday it plans to spend C$100 million ($95 million) to add 50,000 barrels per day of new capacity on its Wisconsin to Ontario Line 5 oil pipeline.
The company, whose lines carry the majority of Canada's crude exports to the United States, said the additional space on the line will accommodate rising production from the prolific Bakken oilfield, which lies under North Dakota, Montana and Saskatchewan.
The project will boost the size of the line, which serves refineries in Michigan, Ohio and Ontario, from a current 490,000 bpd.
Enbridge said the expansion can be achieved by modifying its existing equipment. No additional pipe will be required on the line, which runs from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia in southern Ontario.
The company said oil from the expanded line will also feed into its planned C$20 million reversal of a portion of its Montreal to Sarnia Line 9. The reversal will carry Western Canadian crude from Sarnia as far east as Westover, Ontario.
Enbridge expects both projects to be complete by late 2012, subject to regulatory approval.
($1=$1.05 Canadian (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Peter Galloway)
