Enbridge eyes potential for LNG exports

Oct 4 Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) said on Tuesday that it is putting proposals together to "add value" to proposed Canadian liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plans.

The company is in discussions with potential LNG producers about the possibility of a role in exporting Canadian natural gas, said Enbridge executive Al Monaco, speaking at the company's investor day presentation. (Reporting by Scott Haggett, Writing by Julie Gordon; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)