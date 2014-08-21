Enbridge plans Alberta Clipper pipeline boost despite U.S delays

CALGARY, Alberta Aug 21 Enbridge Inc,
Canada's largest pipeline company, might be able to circumvent a
delay in U.S. approvals for plans to nearly double the size of
its Alberta Clipper line taking oil sands crude to the Midwest,
saying it can put the oil in another pipeline to cross the
border.
In a June letter to the U.S. State Department's Office of
Environmental Quality and Transboundary Issues, David Coburn, an
attorney for Enbridge's U.S. affiliate, said the company will
connect the Alberta Clipper line to its existing 390,000 barrel
per day (bpd) Line 3 pipeline on both sides of the border near
Gretna, Manitoba.
The company believes the plan will let it ship the crude
without waiting for the permit it needs from President Barack
Obama for Alberta Clipper's border crossing, while the volume of
oil on the two lines will still be within what is currently
permitted.
"Enbridge intends to initiate construction of the
interconnections in both Canada and the United States in the
coming weeks," the letter said.
"The construction and operation of the U.S. interconnections
does not require any federal, state, and/or local approvals. ...
Canadian approvals, through a simplified notice process, have
been obtained."
Enbridge wants to boost the size of the 450,000 bpd Alberta
Clipper line to 800,000 bpd to accommodate rising production
from the oil sands and relieve squeezed pipeline capacity. It
has already delayed the first 125,000 bpd phase of the expansion
of the Hardisty, Alberta, to Superior, Wisconsin, line as it
waits for the Presidential approval needed for the project's
border crossing.
The plan is being opposed by the same U.S. environmental
groups that also want the Obama Administration to block
TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline, which has been
waiting more than five years for a Presidential permit.
"Enbridge has devised a scheme to transfer the dirty tar
sands crude from Alberta Clipper to another pipeline, Line 3,
just north of the border, then re-transfer it back to Alberta
Clipper," a group of environmental organizations, including the
National Wildlife Federation and the Sierra Club, said in a
release. "This blatant scheme to move up to twice the amount
allotted in Enbridge's permit (is) ... a clear misinterpretation
of both the letter and the spirit of the law."
Under its plan, Enbridge will move 180,000 bpd of crude onto
its Line 3, 1.5 miles north of border, then return it to Alberta
Clipper 16 miles south of the border, keeping the amount of oil
shipped on both line below existing approvals.
Terri Larson, a spokesman for the company, said in an email
the State Department has confirmed the plan does not require
further approvals and work on the interconnections is expected
to be complete next month.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett. Editing by Andre Grenon)