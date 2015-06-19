UPDATE 1-Enbridge to transfer C$18.7 bln in assets to Enbridge Income Fund

(Adds details on transaction, background)
TORONTO, June 19 Canada's largest oil pipeline
company Enbridge said on Friday it has reached a long
anticipated deal to transfer some of its Canadian pipeline and
renewable energy assets valued at C$18.7 billion ($15.3
billion) to Enbridge Income Fund,
as it moves to boost its dividend and accelerate growth.
In December, Enbridge outlined plans to transfer ownership
of the assets and boost its dividend by 33 percent. At the time,
the company said it would be transferring C$17 billion worth of
assets. Enbridge had said it was aiming to complete the deal by
mid-2015.
Calgary-based Enbridge said in addition to dividend growth,
the move would improve its funding costs for new projects and in
turn drive its growth initiatives beyond 2018. Enbridge wants to
build the ambitious and controversial Northern Gateway pipeline
that would take oil from Alberta's oil sands to a Pacific coast
port in British Columbia.
Enbridge Income Fund, which is operated by Enbridge, already
holds a diversified portfolio of energy transportation and power
generation businesses.
"We are very pleased to have reached an agreement with the
Fund on what we believe is truly a win-win transaction," said
Enbridge Chief Executive Officer Al Monaco, in a statement.
Enbridge will receive upon closing C$18.7 billion worth of
units in the Fund, comprised of C$3 billion of Fund units, along
with C$15.7 billion of equity units of Enbridge Income Partners
L.P., an indirect subsidiary of the Fund. The Fund is also going
to assume C$11.7 billion of debt, linked to the assets being
transferred.
The deal to transfer the assets is expected to close in
August.
($1 = 1.2254 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto and Sneha Banerjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and W Simon)