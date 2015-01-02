Enbridge oil facility in North Dakota catches fire; damage unclear

WILLISTON, N.D. Jan 1 An Enbridge Inc crude oil storage and pipeline facility just south of Williston, N.D., has caught fire, eyewitnesses said.

The facility serves as a key gathering and distribution hub for crude oil produced in North Dakota, the second-largest crude oil producer in the United States.

It was not immediately clear if the blaze had been contained. It was also not clear if the fire was affecting crude oil storage tanks or other parts of the complex.

An Enbridge spokeswoman was not available to comment. A representative from the Williston Fire Department said no information was available to distribute.