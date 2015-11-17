UPDATE 1-Enbridge cuts 5 percent of workforce in Canada and U.S.

(Adds details, comment)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 16 Canada's largest
pipeline company Enbridge Inc cut 5 percent of its
workforce on Monday, a company spokesman said, as low crude
prices continued to drag on the North American oil and gas
industry.
Enbridge spokesman Graham White said the reductions were
made across Canada and the United States and represented about
500 employees at all levels and 100 unfilled positions.
He said the reductions had nothing to do with the Canadian
government's announcement on Friday that it plans to ban tankers
along British Columbia's northern coast, where Enbridge's
long-delayed Northern Gateway pipeline terminates.
"All decisions were made prior to that announcement and
Northern Gateway was not impacted by the reductions," White
added.
The layoffs at Enbridge follow tens of thousands of other
job cuts across the Canadian oil and gas industry as a result of
the prolonged slump in global crude prices. Producers have been
hardest hit but service providers including pipeline companies
are also feeling the pinch.
"While Enbridge is more resilient to commodity price
downturns than others, we're not immune," the company said in a
statement, adding it was making the cuts to remain competitive.
Rival pipeline company TransCanada Corp is also
preparing for more job cuts this week, although a spokesman
declined to provide more details until all managers, employees
and contractors are notified.
TransCanada announced in October that is was eliminating
about 20 percent of its directors as slumping oil prices
continued to take its on customers.
