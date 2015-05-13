UPDATE 2-Enbridge to pay $75 mln to settle 2010 oil spill -Michigan officials

(Adds comment from Enbridge, paragraphs 6-7)
WASHINGTON May 13 Enbridge Energy and
its affiliates will pay $75 million to settle a 2010 oil spill
into Michigan's Talmadge Creek and Kalamazoo River that dumped
800,000 gallons of oil, state officials said on Wednesday.
"The agreement will finalize cleanup and restoration
requirements for areas affected by the spill," that stemmed from
an Enbridge owned and operated pipeline, Michigan Attorney
General Bill Schuette and Michigan Department of Environmental
Quality Director Dan Wyant said in a statement.
Wyant added that key provisions in the settlement include
projects aimed at restoring the river's corridor to improve
water quality and reestablish habitats.
The July 2010 spill affected 38 miles of Kalamazoo River as
well as 4,435 acres (1,795 hectares)of nearby shoreline,
officials said.
Under the agreement, filed on Tuesday with a judge in
Calhoun County Circuit Court, Enbridge must finish cleaning up
any remaining oil within about five years and pay the state's
costs in overseeing clean-up and restoration projects, Michigan
officials said.
Enbridge, Canada's largest pipeline company, said it was
pleased to have reached the settlement.
"We will continue our long-term presence in the area and
will work in the best interests of the affected communities and
river system," the company said in a statement. "This settlement
embodies that commitment."
Last month, it announced the start up of its $1.6 billion
project to expand the affected line, known as Line 6B, to
increase the capacity of Canadian crude that it can ship to
refineries in Michigan and other areas. The line has been below
capacity since the 2010 spill, then the largest on-shore oil
spill in U.S. history.
Its settlement comes after the United States and Canada
recently announced separate reforms to improve the safety of
crude oil shipments aimed at reducing oil train crashes.
