UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
July 20 The U.S. Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. units of Enbridge Inc reached a settlement under which the pipeline company will pay $177 million after a 2010 oil spill that released crude oil in Michigan and Illinois, Enbridge said on Wednesday.
Enbridge Energy Partners will pay $62 million in fines and around $120 million to prevent future spills, it said in a statement.
The July 2010 spill dumped 800,000 gallons of oil and affected 38 miles (61 km) of the Kalamazoo River after a rupture of its Line 6B pipeline due to corrosion fatigue. It was one of the largest onshore oil spills in U.S. history, affecting 4,435 acres (1,795 hectares) of nearby shoreline.
The subsidiary of Enbridge, Canada's largest pipeline company, last year reached a settlement with state officials to pay $75 million over the incident.
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.