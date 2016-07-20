Enbridge to pay $62 mln fine, $120 mln costs for Michigan spill -report

July 20 The U.S. Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency will fine Enbridge Inc $62 million for a 2010 oil spill that released crude oil into the Kalamazoo River in Michigan, a Michigan TV station reported Wednesday, citing a source.

The Canadian pipeline company will also be forced to pay around $120 million to prevent future spills, 24 Hour News 8 reported, citing an unidentified source.

The July 2010 spill dumped 800,000 gallons of oil and affected 38 miles (61 km) of the Kalamazoo River. Enbridge, Canada's largest pipeline company, last year reached a settlement with state officials to pay $75 million over the incident. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Writing by Eric Walsh)