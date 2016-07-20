Enbridge to pay $62 mln fine, $120 mln costs for Michigan spill -report

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
July 20 The U.S. Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency will fine Enbridge Inc $62 million for a 2010 oil spill that released crude oil into the Kalamazoo River in Michigan, a Michigan TV station reported Wednesday, citing a source.
The Canadian pipeline company will also be forced to pay around $120 million to prevent future spills, 24 Hour News 8 reported, citing an unidentified source.
The July 2010 spill dumped 800,000 gallons of oil and affected 38 miles (61 km) of the Kalamazoo River. Enbridge, Canada's largest pipeline company, last year reached a settlement with state officials to pay $75 million over the incident. (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Writing by Eric Walsh)
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.