Canada's Enbridge reduces costs of oil sands pipelines by C$400 mln

CALGARY, Alberta, March 5 Enbridge Inc,
Canada's largest pipeline operator, said on Thursday it plans to
boost the size of two lines carrying crude from the oil sands
while shaving C$400 million ($320.4 million) from their original
price tag.
The company said two planned regional lines, the Athabasca
Twin and Wood Buffalo extension projects, will now cost a
combined C$2.6 billion, down from its prior C$3 billion
estimate.
The pipe diameter of the Wood Buffalo Extension project,
running 100 kms (62 miles) from its Cheecham terminal in the oil
sands to its Kirby Lake terminal, will be boosted to 36 inches
from a planned 30-inch diameter, while the Athabasca Twin which
carries crude from Cheecham to the Hardisty, Alberta, storage
center, will add pumping capacity to raise its throughput to
800,000 barrels per day from 450,000 bpd.
The lines are being expanded to handle oil shipped from
Suncor Energy Inc's planned Fort Hills oil sands
project.
The company said that the projects will be in service by the
fourth quarter of 2017.
($1 = 1.2486 Canadian dollars)
