RPT-CORRECTED-Enbridge boosts capital growth plan to C$44 billion

Banks drag European shares down from 20-month highs
LONDON, April 27 European shares retreated from 20-month highs on Thursday with financials and commodity-related stocks the main drag on the benchmark index.
Sept 30 Enbridge Inc has boosted its capital growth plan to C$44 billion ($39.3 billion) through 2018, with Canada's largest pipeline operator looking to rebalance its asset mix to include more gas after its current oil pipeline build out.
Speaking at an investor event in Toronto, chief executive Al Monaco said that the industry will continue to face challenges building new pipelines, but that the company must "manage through" those challenges. (1 US dollar = 1.1205 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver)
OSLO, April 27 John Fredriksen's Frontline is switching its legal battle for control of tanker operator DHT Holdings from New York to the tiny Marshall Islands after making a fifth offer for the company this week.
PARIS, April 27 French energy company Total gave the go-ahead on Thursday to develop its first major project since 2014 after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly profit that underscored its drive to cut costs throughout the oil price downturn.