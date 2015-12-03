版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 3日 星期四 20:11 BJT

Pipeline operator Enbridge raises dividend by 14 pct

Dec 3 Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline company, raised its quarterly dividend by 14 percent to 53 Canadian cents per share.

Enbridge also expects 2016 adjusted earnings before interest and taxes in the range of C$4.4 billion to C$4.8 billion enterprise-wide. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐