UPDATE 2-Enbridge to decide on controversial pipeline in 2nd half of 2016

* Not giving up on Northern Gateway project -CEO
* Raises qtrly dividend by 14 pct to C$0.53
* Outlines 5-yr growth plan of C$38 bln
* Enbridge Line 9 to generate revenue in December
* Shares close down nearly 4 pct
Dec 3 Enbridge Inc said it
expected to make a decision on whether to go ahead with the
controversial Northern Gateway pipeline in the latter half of
2016, though it could not commit to a timeline.
The newly formed Canadian government under Justin Trudeau
has announced a ban on tanker traffic along the north coast of
British Columbia, effectively slamming the door on Enbridge's
C$7.9 billion ($5.92 billion) pipeline.
The pipeline has also faced opposition from
environmentalists and Aboriginal groups who fear it will worsen
climate change, besides concerns about the risk of a spill.
Chief Executive Al Monaco, however, said on a conference
call that the company was not giving up on the project, which
would carry oil sands crude from near Edmonton, Alberta, to a
deepwater port at Kitimat, British Columbia for export to Asian
markets.
The company also raised its quarterly dividend to 53
Canadian cents per share from 46.5 Canadian cents and announced
a five-year strategic plan, including a C$38 billion growth
program.
The Calgary-based company's shares closed down nearly 4
percent at C$45.82 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Enbridge also said on Thursday that its other pipeline, Line
9, is currently operational and would be generating revenue in
December.
The company had earlier said a delay in starting Line 9,
which ships crude from Ontario to Quebec, would hurt its 2015
adjusted earnings.
Enbridge, like TransCanada Corp, had cut 5 percent
of its workforce in November, amid tumbling crude oil prices.
The company also said it expects 2016 adjusted earnings
before interest and taxes in the range of C$4.4 billion to C$4.8
billion.
Enbridge sees 2016 average annual available cash flow from
operations (ACFFO) to be in the range of C$3.80 to C$4.50 per
share. For 2015, the company had estimated ACFFO of C$3.30 to
C$4.00 per share.
The increase in cash flow range for 2016 reflects growth
from existing businesses, including projects brought on stream
this year such as the Mainline Expansion Program and the
Edmonton-to-Hardisty Pipeline, the company said.
($1 = 1.3342 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty, Sneha Banerjee and Tanvi
Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil
D'Silva)