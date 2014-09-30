Banks drag European shares down from 20-month highs
LONDON, April 27 European shares retreated from 20-month highs on Thursday with financials and commodity-related stocks the main drag on the benchmark index.
Sept 30 Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline company, said on Tuesday it expects Line 9, carrying about 300,000 barrels per day crude oil from Sarnia, Ontario, to Montreal, will be in service in early November.
The company has reversed the flow of the pipeline in order to take Western Canadian crude to refiners in Eastern Canada.
In presentations to the company's annual investor day in Toronto, Enbridge also said it expects to make a final decision on whether to proceed with the contentious Northern Gateway pipeline project, carrying Alberta crude oil to a port on British Columbia's northern Coast, in 2015.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon, writing by Scott Haggett)
OSLO, April 27 John Fredriksen's Frontline is switching its legal battle for control of tanker operator DHT Holdings from New York to the tiny Marshall Islands after making a fifth offer for the company this week.
PARIS, April 27 French energy company Total gave the go-ahead on Thursday to develop its first major project since 2014 after reporting a sharp rise in quarterly profit that underscored its drive to cut costs throughout the oil price downturn.