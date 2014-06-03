Enbridge imposes mid-month apportionment on two crude pipelines - sources

Nikkei nears one-month highs as yen slips
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to near one-month highs on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and record high for the Nasdaq Composite.
CALGARY, Alberta, June 3 Enbridge Inc imposed mid-month apportionment on two of its pipelines on Tuesday, market sources said, further rationing how much crude shippers can transport between Canada and the United States in June.
Four market sources told Reuters that Enbridge had apportioned Line 4, which can carry 796,000 barrels per day of heavy crude between Edmonton, Alberta, and Superior, Wisconsin, by an additional 6 percent.
Line 4, which was shut for two days last month following a power outage, had already been apportioned in June.
Sources said Enbridge had also apportioned the 450,000 bpd Line 67 between Hardisty, Alberta, and Superior, Wisconsin, by 6 percent.
The extra rationing only applies to crude travelling past Kerrobert, Saskatchewan, meaning nominated volumes upstream of that point will be unaffected.
Enbridge declined to comment on the mid-month apportionment.
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. President Donald Trump is proposing to slash the corporate income tax rate and offer multinational businesses a steep tax break on overseas profits brought into the United States, officials said late on Tuesday.
SYDNEY, April 26 London copper held near its highest in a week on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar lost ground against the euro in the wake of the French election, making commodities more affordable for buyers paying with other currencies. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper edged up by 0.2 percent to $5,717 a tonne by 0128 GMT, adding to a 0.9 percent gain from the previous session. LME copper prices on Tuesday hit a one week top at $5,722 a tonne,