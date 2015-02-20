Enbridge hoping for cross-border pipeline presidential permit by end-2015

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 20 Canadian pipeline company Enbridge Inc hopes to get a U.S. presidential permit for its proposed Alberta Clipper pipeline expansion by the end of 2015, president of liquids pipelines Guy Jarvis said on Friday.

The Alberta Clipper pipeline ships Canadian crude from Hardisty, Alberta, to Superior, Wisconsin, and Enbridge plans to increase capacity to 800,000 barrels per day from 500,000 bpd.

Cross-border pipeline projects need presidential approval to go ahead.

Speaking on a fourth-quarter earnings call, Jarvis said Enbridge already had state and provincial permits in place and was still working with the Department of State to secure the presidential permit.

Last year Enbridge said it hoped to secure the presidential permit by July 2015. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)