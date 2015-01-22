Enbridge's Edmonton to Hardisty pipeline to start up around April 1

Jan 22 Enbridge Inc's new 570,000 barrel-per-day Edmonton to Hardisty crude oil pipeline will start up around April 1, Enbridge president of liquid pipelines Guy Jarvis said on Thursday.

"It will be going into service plus or minus April 1," Jarvis told an investment conference in Whistler, British Columbia.

The start-up date will be roughly on schedule with Enbridge's planned in-service date of the first quarter of 2015. (Reporting by Nia Williams)