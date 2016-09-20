Northern Gateway pipeline project won't appeal Canadian court decision

TORONTO, Sept 20 Oil company Enbridge Inc's
Northern Gateway pipeline project will not appeal a
recent Canadian Federal Court of Appeal decision that reversed
its approval pending consultations with aboriginal groups, it
said on Tuesday.
"We believe that meaningful consultation and collaboration,
and not litigation, is the best path forward for everyone
involved," Northern Gateway President John Carruthers said in a
statement, adding that the project wanted the support of
aboriginal groups.
A Canadian court in June overturned federal approval of the
proposed project to carry crude to the western coast, sending it
back to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet to reconsider.
Canada's former Conservative government in 2014 approved
Northern Gateway, which would carry oil from the Alberta oil
sands to a port in British Columbia for export. Its construction
was subject to more than 200 conditions.
After the approval, numerous British Columbia aboriginal
communities, along with environmental groups, filed lawsuits
seeking to overturn the decision.
