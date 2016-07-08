Enbridge's request for pipeline permit extension suspended

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
July 8 The National Energy Board (NEB) said it suspended a review of Enbridge Inc's request to extend its permit for the proposed Northern Gateway crude oil pipeline project.
Calgary-based Enbridge had filed a request with the Canadian energy regulator in May for a three-year extension of the permit as it sought greater legal and regulatory certainty.
The proposed pipeline would carry oil from the Alberta oil sands to a port in northern British Columbia for export.
The NEB said on Friday it would also suspend its review of any filings from Northern Gateway regarding compliance with the 209 conditions attached to the project.
A Canadian court in June had overturned the approval of the oil pipeline, delaying a project fiercely opposed by environmentalists and many aboriginal groups. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.