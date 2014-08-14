Enbridge says Line 2a back up after longer-than-planned maintenance

CALGARY, Alberta Aug 14 Enbridge Inc's 442,000 barrel-per-day Line 2a was back to normal capacity on Thursday morning after going offline for maintenance that took longer than originally planned, a company spokesman said on Thursday.

"During assessment at the existing integrity work site on 2A yesterday it was determined additional maintenance was required delaying the resumption of service to this line. The maintenance is now complete and regular service commenced this morning at approximately 9 a.m. MT," Enbridge spokesman Graham White said.

White was not able to say when Line 2a, which carries light crude between Edmonton, Alberta, to Cromer, Manitoba, first went offline.

A trader in Calgary said the line had been down for a couple of days.

Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for September delivery last traded at $3.50 per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers.

On Wednesday it settled at $4.55 per barrel below the benchmark, down sharply form Tuesday's settle of $3.00 per barrel below WTI.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese)