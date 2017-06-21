Michigan fires contractor doing Enbridge oil pipeline risk analysis

| CALGARY, Alberta, June 21
The U.S. State of
Michigan said on Wednesday it has fired a consultant after state
officials discovered a conflict of interest with an employee of
the company conducting an independent analysis on the risks of
an oil spill from Calgary-based Enbridge Inc's Line 5
pipeline in the Great Lakes.
The company, Det Norske Veritas Inc, was to produce a risk
analysis by the end of June on Enbridge's 540,000 barrel per day
Line 5 pipeline, which travels underwater through the Straits of
Mackinac.
That report will no longer be delivered, said Melody
Kindraka, a public information officer with the Michigan
Department of Environmental Quality.
Det Norske Veritas did not immediately respond to requests
for comment on the issue. The state said it came to light after
Det Norske Veritas informed officials that an employee who
worked on the Line 5 risk analysis subsequently worked on
another project for Enbridge while the risk analysis was still
being finished.
This violated conflict of interest clauses in the contract.
"Our trust was violated and we now find ourselves without a
key piece needed to fully evaluate the financial risks
associated with the pipeline that runs through our Great Lakes,
this is unacceptable," Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette
said in a statement. "Terminating the contract is the only
option we have to maintain the integrity of the risk analysis."
The 64-year-old Line 5 pipeline running under the Straits of
Mackinac has become the subject of fierce environmental
opposition in Michigan because of fears the aging infrastructure
could leak crude oil into the Great Lakes.
It is a key part of Enbridge's Mainline system, which
delivers the bulk of Canadian crude imports to the United
States.
In 2016 state officials ordered two independent reports into
the pipeline, one looking at the risks of a spill and the other
assessing potential alternatives to the underwater crossing in
the Straits of Mackinac.
Enbridge spokesman Michael Barnes said the company supported
the state's actions and was disappointed by the developments.
Kindraka said the state is reassessing its plans on how to
move forward with a risk assessment but the report on
alternatives to the pipeline from another firm, Dynamic Risk
Assessment Systems, will be presented to the public on July 6.
So far Det Norske Veritas has not received any payment for
its work and the state is reviewing the payment terms of the
contract, she added.
(Editing by David Gregorio)