Enbridge shuts 230,000 bpd Line 6B after power outage

Nikkei nears one-month highs as yen slips
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to near one-month highs on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and record high for the Nasdaq Composite.
CALGARY, Alberta, June 3 Enbridge Inc shut its 230,000 barrel per day Line 6B on Tuesday after a third party power outage, a company spokesman said.
Enbridge spokesman Graham White said the line, which delivers Canadian crude between Griffith, Indiana, and Sarnia, Ontario, was expected to be back up on Tuesday afternoon and did not expect any impact on crude deliveries.
Market sources in Calgary said the line had been shut since the early hours of Tuesday morning.
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. President Donald Trump is proposing to slash the corporate income tax rate and offer multinational businesses a steep tax break on overseas profits brought into the United States, officials said late on Tuesday.
SYDNEY, April 26 London copper held near its highest in a week on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar lost ground against the euro in the wake of the French election, making commodities more affordable for buyers paying with other currencies. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper edged up by 0.2 percent to $5,717 a tonne by 0128 GMT, adding to a 0.9 percent gain from the previous session. LME copper prices on Tuesday hit a one week top at $5,722 a tonne,