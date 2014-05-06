Enbridge says 796,000 bpd Line 4 shut down after power outage

BRIEF-Brandywine Realty Trust Q1 FFO per share $0.32
* Brandywine Realty Trust announces first quarter 2017 results and adjusts 2017 guidance
CALGARY, Alberta May 6 Enbridge Inc's 796,000 barrel per day Line 4, which carries crude oil from Edmonton, Alberta, to Clearbrook, Minnesota, was shut on Tuesday after a power outage, a company spokesman said.
Enbridge spokesman Graham White said the power outage stemmed from a failure on SaskPower's transmission line feeding two pump stations in Saskatchewan and Enbridge would know more about start-up times by Wednesday morning.
Two market sources in Calgary said Enbridge had told shippers power should be restored late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Nia Williams and Scott Haggett; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Alcoa Corp - company to streamline administrative locations globally to reduce complexity and lower costs
April 19 Ebay Inc reported a 3.7 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as more shoppers visited its e-commerce websites and efforts to revamp its platform paid off.