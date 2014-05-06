版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 7日 星期三 05:43 BJT

Enbridge says 796,000 bpd Line 4 shut down after power outage

CALGARY, Alberta May 6 Enbridge Inc's 796,000 barrel per day Line 4, which carries crude oil from Edmonton, Alberta, to Clearbrook, Minnesota, was shut on Tuesday after a power outage, a company spokesman said.

Enbridge spokesman Graham White said the power outage stemmed from a failure on SaskPower's transmission line feeding two pump stations in Saskatchewan and Enbridge would know more about start-up times by Wednesday morning.

Two market sources in Calgary said Enbridge had told shippers power should be restored late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Nia Williams and Scott Haggett; Editing by David Gregorio)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐