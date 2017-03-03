Enbridge restricting light oil feeder lines after Line 2a leak

CALGARY, Alberta, March 3 Enbridge Inc is restricting volumes on feeder lines of light crude oil by 10 percent as a result of the shutdown on its Line 2a pipeline, according to a shipper notice seen by Reuters.

The notice said the volume restrictions on Edmonton Light crude started on March 1 and will remain in place until March 7.

Line 2a between Edmonton and Hardisty, Alberta, was shut down on Feb. 17 after a leak caused by unrelated construction activity. (Reporting by Catherine Ngai and Nia Williams; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)