Enbridge Southern Access pipeline start date pushed back to late-2015

CALGARY, Alberta Nov 5 Canada's largest pipeline company Enbridge Inc said on Thursday its 300,000 barrel per day Southern Access Extension pipeline from Flanagan to Patoka, Illinois, is now expected to be in service late in 2015.

The new in-service date is later than previously announced.

In July Marathon Petroleum Corp said it expected Southern Access to be in service by mid-2015. (Reporting by Nia Williams, Editing by Franklin Paul)
