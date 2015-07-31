Pipeline operator Enbridge's adjusted profit rises 54 pct

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
July 31 Enbridge Inc, Canada's largest pipeline company, posted a 54 percent rise in quarterly adjusted profit on Friday, helped by increased throughput as producers moved more oil by pipes than on rail.
The Calgary-based company's adjusted earnings rose to C$505 million ($387 million), or 60 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$328 million, or 40 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. ($1 = C$1.3036) (Reporting by Julie Gordon and Shubhankar Chakravorty; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.