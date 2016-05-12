Canada's Enbridge posts quarterly profit as shipments rise

May 12 Enbridge Inc , Canada's largest pipeline company, reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year ago loss, as crude shipments increased.

The company's net earnings attributable to shareholders was C$1.21 billion ($942.4 million), or C$1.38 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of C$383 million, or 46 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. ($1 = C$1.28) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru and Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)