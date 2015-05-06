CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Enbridge adjusted profit misses on tolls, operating costs

(Corrects midday share price in last paragraph to C$60.90 from
C$37.22)
May 6 Enbridge Inc , Canada's
largest oil pipeline company, reported on Wednesday a
lower-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit as lower pipeline
tolls and higher operating costs outweighed increased
throughput.
The Calgary-based company, which is in the midst of a C$44
billion ($36.7 billion) growth program, also said it hopes to
work with the new Alberta government on market access strategy,
after the left-leaning New Democrats swept to victory in the
traditionally Conservative province on Tuesday.
Newly elected Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has said she
would not support the building of Enbridge's Northern Gateway
pipeline to link the province's oil sands with a Pacific port in
British Columbia.
Adjusted to remove most one-time items, Enbridge's profit
fell to C$468 million, or 56 Canadian cents per share, in the
first quarter ended March 31. That compares with C$492 million,
or 60 Canadian cents per share, in the year-ago period.
The results lagged the 58 Canadian-cent average analyst
estimate for the measure, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company reported a net loss of C$383 million, or 46
Canadian cents per share, driven by the impact of a hedging
program designed to protect the company from swings in interest
rates, foreign exchange and commodity prices.
The first quarter loss compared with a profit of C$390
million, or 47 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Enbridge also said it still expects Canadian regulators to
complete a review and give the final go-ahead for its Line 9B
project this quarter, bringing the fully reversed and expanded
Line 9 into operation.
When asked if the 300,000 barrel per day Line 9 could be
further expanded to fill additional demand for crude transport
in Eastern Canada, Chief Executive Al Monaco said there is some
additional capacity available, though the company has no current
plans to do so.
"I think for sure we have some room to expand there, but
obviously, right now we're focused on ensuring that we can get
the line in service," Monaco said.
The company said it moved 2.2 million bpd of crude oil on
its mainline system across Canada and the United States during
the quarter, up from 1.9 million bpd in the same quarter of last
year.
Enbridge's stock was among the most influential decliners on
the TSX, falling 2.9 percent to trade at C$60.90 around midday.
($1 = 1.1997 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting By Julie Gordon in Vancouver and Shubhankar
Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty,
Savio D'Souza and Marguerita Choy)