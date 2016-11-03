Canada's Enbridge reports smaller quarterly loss

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 2 Canada's largest pipeline company Enbridge Inc , which is buying Spectra Energy Corp in a $28 billion deal, reported a smaller quarterly loss on Thursday, as it moved more volume of crude oil and natural gas liquids.
Enbridge's net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to C$103 million ($76.98 million), or 11 Canadian cents per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$609 million, or 72 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.3380 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.