Canada's Enbridge reports smaller quarterly loss

Nov 2 Canada's largest pipeline company Enbridge Inc , which is buying Spectra Energy Corp in a $28 billion deal, reported a smaller quarterly loss on Thursday, as it moved more volume of crude oil and natural gas liquids.

Enbridge's net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to C$103 million ($76.98 million), or 11 Canadian cents per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$609 million, or 72 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.3380 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)