版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 19:14 BJT

Canada's Enbridge reports smaller quarterly loss

Nov 2 Canada's largest pipeline company Enbridge Inc , which is buying Spectra Energy Corp in a $28 billion deal, reported a smaller quarterly loss on Thursday, as it moved more volume of crude oil and natural gas liquids.

Enbridge's net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to C$103 million ($76.98 million), or 11 Canadian cents per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$609 million, or 72 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.3380 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐