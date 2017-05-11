Enbridge profit falls on weak liquids pipeline business

May 11 Enbridge Inc , Canada's
largest pipeline company, reported on Thursday a smaller
quarterly profit, hurt by lower earnings from its liquids
pipeline business and a smaller derivatives gain.
Net earnings attributable to shareholders fell to C$638
million, or 54 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter
ended March 31, from C$1.21 billion, or C$1.38 per share, a year
earlier.
The company recorded C$416 million as derivative gain in the
latest quarter, among other one-time items, compared with C$932
million, a year ago.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun
Koyyur)